The 4 best spots to score burgers in Detroit

Got a hankering for burgers?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger outlets in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Detroit-area consumers historically spend more in December at restaurants than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and marketing automation for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit-area restaurants rose to $25 for the metro area in December of last year, 5% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Mercury Burger Bar

First on the list is Mercury Burger Bar. Located at 2163 Michigan Ave. in Millennium Village, the beer bar, which offers burgers and more, is the highest-rated burger spot in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 714 reviews on Yelp.

2. Royale with Cheese

Next up is Midtown's Royale with Cheese, situated at 4163 Cass Ave. With four stars out of 514 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score burgers has proven to be a local favorite.

3. California Burgerz

California Burgerz, located at 12045 Conant Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score burgers and more 4.5 stars out of 107 reviews.

4. MOTZ'S Burgers

MOTZ'S Burgers, a spot to score burgers and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 75 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7208 W. Fort St. to see for yourself.

