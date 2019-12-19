Last-minute shopping crunch, future of cellphone apps, gift card scam

Hi, all!

Are you ready for the holiday? I'm not. Yes, I will be shopping this weekend, like many of you. This is why I'm teaming up with Sandra Ali on Friday, starting at 5 p.m., and giving you insider info to help make the last-minute shopping crunch a little less stressful. Did you know some stores will be open 24 hours a day leading up to Christmas? You might see me at Target at 3 a.m. I hope not!

Question for moms and dads out there: At what age did your child stop crying in front of Santa? Emma met Santa this weekend and she screamed! I felt so guilty! I'm sure many of you have this same picture, as well.

This week, I met a wonderful woman in the city of Wayne. She is dealing with the recent loss of her husband, and then a technical error with Social Security created a big mess. She was listed as deceased instead of her husband. Isn't that awful? Thankfully, we were able to come to the rescue and help her. We also have tips on how to help you with technical errors like that one.

We also took time to look into the future -- specifically the future of your phone and the apps that will be big business in 2020. I personally love Instagram, Twitter, Uber and Delta. Those are my most used apps. As you can imagine, we will be seeing more shopping-related apps in the near future.

I made my way to Lansing to meet with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. She laid out her plans to reduce wait times and talked about the branch offices of the future. I'll tell you: Making an appointment is key. I made one and waited less than two minutes. It was a breeze. You can make appointments on the Michigan SOS website.

I hope you enjoy the next week with your family and friends. If you're traveling, like us, I hope you have a safe trip! Who knows --you might see me at your local mall this weekend.

This recall is still developing, but we want to put it out there.

Salad kits from the company "Salinas" are being recalled due to an E. coil outbreak.

The kits are branded "Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad" with expiration days up to Dec. 7.

Eight people in three states have been affected. One even suffered kidney failure.

Health officials are looking into whether the issue is tied to a wider spread recall, but there's no word on that yet, so that's a good sign.

Since we're unsure if we're affected, just throw away the bag if you bought one of these kits!

Buying gift cards for the holidays? Watch out for scammers looking to steal your present!

We learned the scam is hitting Metro Detroit. Thieves basically go into retailers and scratch off the codes on the back.

When you activate the card, they steal the money you just put on it.

The BBB told us shoppers should check the backs of the gift cards they want to purchase to make sure the codes aren't scratched off.

Always pick from the middle to back of the rack.

Deal of the week

Friday is the last day for free guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve for most retailers. So if you haven't finished your shopping, now's the time!

