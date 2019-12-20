Flashpoint 12/22/19: Gary Peters discusses historic impeachment of Donald Trump

DETROIT – President Donald Trump is impeached -- moving the ball to the senate’s court. On Sunday US Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan will speak on the upcoming trial.

And what do people want when it comes to transportation? Sheryl Connelly, chief futurist of Ford Motor Company, will discuss the topic Sunday on Flashpoint.

Segment One:

US Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan

Segment Two:

Sheryl Connelly, chief futurist, Ford Motor Company