News

Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 27, 2019

Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon.
Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux on Local 4 News at Noon. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

New northbound lanes of I-75 start reopening in Oakland County today: The northbound lanes of I-75 between 13 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway started shifting to the new pavement on Friday.

Weekend weather: Andrew Humphrey is getting you set for the weekend.

12 killed, dozens hurt after jetliner crashes in Kazakhstan: A jetliner with 98 people aboard struggled to get airborne and crashed shortly after takeoff Friday in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people, authorities said.

