Morning Show Insider: Looking Forward to 2020

DETROIT – Evrod Cassimy: My final blog of 2019. Where has the time gone? I am so excited for a new year as I am for a new week every week. As you look forward to 2020, I always think it’s important to look back at the things you’ve accomplished the previous year. 2019 was a milestone year for me. I celebrated 10 years of marriage, I released my second album and new Christmas single, I danced with Twitch on Ellen twice, raised nearly $30k for charity and opened for Patti LaBelle! Phew, I’m tired! I like to look back because it helps me set the bar higher for an even better year ahead. What about you? Think about some of your highs (not your lows) of 2019. How can you set the bar even higher for 2020? I have a few tricks up my sleeve, a lot actually. I can’t wait to share. Here’s to a new year and new goals and accomplishments! I’m excited to ring in the new year safely at home with my family tomorrow night. See ya in 2020!

Here’s what we’re working on for Tuesday, December 31st on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Snow!

Snow showers on Tuesday will end by late afternoon, but not before potentially accumulating an inch or two in the heaviest locations. Breezy highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), with wind chills around 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). Mostly cloudy but, most importantly, dry on New Year’s Eve (snow already on the ground notwithstanding), with evening wind chills still around 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). Actual temperatures overnight should drop into the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius) by Wednesday morning.

Our Kim DeGiulio will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

All Morning – New Year’s Around the World

When you wake up, several parts of the country will already be ringing in the New Year. We’ll show you the celebrations that happened while most of Metro Detroit was sleeping.

6:10 a.m. - Micro-Resolutions

You’ve heard of New Year’s resolutions and you’ve probably made them in your lifetime, but how often do they stick? There’s a new push to try out “micro-resolutions” instead. We’ll explain how that works.

6:45 a.m. - Tasty Awards

With the near year coming to an end, we’re celebrating the best of Tasty Tuesday. We’ll reveal our picks for the top spots we featured in 2019 in the Tasty Awards.

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Monday Question: In 1936, the United Auto Workers staged its first “sit-in” strike in what city?

Answer: Flint

National Days: December 31st

National Champagne Day

No Interruptions Day Leap Second Time Adjustment Day

Make Up Your Mind Day

New Years Eve

Universal Hour of Peace

History Highlights: December 31st

In 1759, Arthur Guinness founded his famous brewery at St. James’s Gate in Dublin.

In 1879, Thomas Edison first publicly demonstrated his electric incandescent light by illuminating some 40 bulbs at his laboratory in Menlo Park, New Jersey.

In 1904, New York’s Times Square saw its first New Year’s Eve celebration, with an estimated 200,000 people in attendance.

In 1946, President Harry S. Truman officially proclaimed the end of hostilities in World War II.

In 1995, the syndicated comic strip “Calvin and Hobbes,” created by Bill Watterson, came to an end after a 10-year run.

In 2001, New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani spent his final day in office praising police, firefighters, and other city employees in the wake of 9/11, and said he had no regrets about returning to private life.

In 2017: New Yorkers endured the second-coldest New Year’s Eve celebration on record; the temperature in the city was 10 degrees Fahrenheit as a glittering crystal ball dropped with a burst of confetti and dazzling fireworks in Times Square.

Celebrity Birthdays: December 31st

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Actor Anthony Hopkins is 82.

Actor Ben Kingsley is 76.

Actor Tim Matheson is 72.

Actor Val Kilmer is 60.

Singer-actor Joe McIntyre of New Kids on the Block is 47.

