2020 Democratic presidential candidates stick around Detroit after debates

DETROIT - After two days of heated debates in Detroit some of the candidates stayed around, including Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Michigan is relevant in presidential politics in a way that it hasn't been in decades. President Donald Trump changed everything. Michigan was taken for granted as a blue state by the Democrats last cycle, and Trump campaigned in Michigan relentlessly -- and won.
Wednesday night's debate was the more combative and bruising of the two, and the September debates are expected to have far fewer candidates.
Watch the video above for the full report.
All video of the debates is courtesy of CNN.
