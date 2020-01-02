Morning Show Insider: Banned Words/Phrases

DETROIT – Jason Carr: Lake Superior State University is out with its annual Banned Words/Phrases list and leading the way are “OK, boomer” and “influencer” along with “living my best life” and “literally.”

Literally.

That last word seems like a quaint exception to the rest of Lake State’s curated list. Whereas “mouthfeel” and “jelly” (jealous) seem very of the moment, “literally” seems like a throwback to an earlier era. So I went back to LSSU’s list from 2007. Talk about quaint—here are just a few:

Ask your doctor, drug deal gone bad, we’re pregnant, now playing in theaters, went missing, and…awesome.

Awesome? Really? Was 2007 so awesome that we over-awesomed its awesomeness? I thought awesome would have been banned circa 1985 and Paris Hilton’s creak-voiced “That’s hot” had worn out its welcome more than “awesome.” And regarding 1985, what was on THAT year’s banned list?

Mandate, near-miss, quality time and Star Wars (as in military, defense system).

Thus far Space Force hasn’t been nominated but we’re only two days into the new year. There’s plenty of quality time to mandate we literally ban that awesome phrase so that can live our best lives.

Here’s what we’re working on for Friday, January 3rd on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Friday and Beyond

Paul Gross: It will be cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). Cloudy Friday night, with some rain and/or wet snow developing. Lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius). It’s too bad that we’ll be cloudy overnight Friday night, because that’s the peak of this year’s Quadrantid Meteor Shower. Oh well…we’ll just have to wait for the next of our annual meteor showers: the Lyrids, in April.

Get the full forecast here

All Morning – Weekend Traffic

Another weekend means another list of construction projects. Kim DeGiulio will help us get around them.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

6:10 a.m. - Fitness Friday

New year, new you? If you’re looking to add some fitness to your life in 2020, we’ve got the place to help you out. Rhonda will take us inside American Home Fitness and show you an interesting product to help with many aspects of your health.

6:40 a.m. - Your Neighborhood

Detroit Police are taking local high school students under their wing. Evrod will introduce us to a couple of students who are benefiting from this special mentoring program to help get their lives back on track.

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Thursday Question: Where is Dax Shepard’s hometown?

Answer: Milford Township

Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: January 3rd

National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day

National Drinking Straw Day

National Fruitcake Toss Day

History Highlights: January 3rd

In 1938, the March of Dimes campaign to fight polio was established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who himself had been afflicted with the crippling disease.

In 1958, the first six members of the newly formed U.S. Commission on Civil Rights held their first meeting at the White House.

In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state as President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation.

In 2008, Illinois Sen. Barack Obama won Democratic caucuses in Iowa, while Mike Huckabee won the Republican caucuses.

In 2018: President Donald Trump signed an executive order disbanding the controversial voter fraud commission he had set up to investigate the 2016 presidential election after alleging without evidence that voting fraud cost him the popular vote; the White House blamed the decision to end the panel on more than a dozen states that refused to cooperate.

Celebrity Birthdays: January 3rd

Celebrating a birthday Friday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Actor Dabney Coleman is 88.

Singer Stephen Stills is 75.

Actress Victoria Principal is 70.

Actor Mel Gibson is 64.

Actress Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) is 45.

Local 4 News Today links