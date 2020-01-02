U-Haul to implement nicotine-free hiring policy in multiple states, including Michigan

PHOENIX – U-Haul International is going to begin to decline job applicants who are nicotine users.

The policy goes into effect in 21 states starting on Feb. 1, 2020. Employees hired before that date will not be impacted by the policy, according to the company.

“We are deeply invested in the well-being of our Team Members,” said Jessica Lopez, U-Haul Chief of Staff. “Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our Team Members on their health journey.”

Other states where the policy will be enacted are: Arizona, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

The company plans to offer nicotine cessation assistance for current employees, gym and personal trainer reimbursements, registered dietitian plans, health fairs, farmers markets, healthy meals and vending, an online health portal, U-Haul Active Day for group fitness events, and a benefits package.

“If we take care for our Team Members, they will take care of our customers,” Lopez said.

People trying to get a job at U-Haul will see statements regarding the nicotine-free policy on applications and will be questioned about their use. In states where testing is allowed applicants will have to consent to testing to be considered for a job.