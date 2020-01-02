Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 1, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

I-696 green ooze

The substance was found on the eastbound side of the roadway, near the Couzens Road exit. Officials said the substance is coming from the basement of the now-condemned Electro-Plating Services on 10 Mile Road, which was the site of a massive cleanup in 2016 due to improperly stored hazardous waste. The substance was identified as hexavalent chromium.