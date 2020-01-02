Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 2, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Man accused in donut stunt taken into custody

Detroit police said an Allen Park man wanted after a group of people blocked I-94 traffic by doing donuts on the freeway has been taken into custody. Video was captured of an orange Chevrolet Camaro doing donuts in the middle of westbound I-94 on Dec. 26 in Detroit while traffic was blocked and a group of people got dangerously close to the car to record the stunt.