Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 2, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Man accused in donut stunt taken into custody

Detroit police said an Allen Park man wanted after a group of people blocked I-94 traffic by doing donuts on the freeway has been taken into custody. Video was captured of an orange Chevrolet Camaro doing donuts in the middle of westbound I-94 on Dec. 26 in Detroit while traffic was blocked and a group of people got dangerously close to the car to record the stunt.

