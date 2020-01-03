2020 deer cull begins; BeanBerry Cafe closes; is Ann Arbor’s drinking water safe?

Happy Friday!

And Happy 2020. With the new year comes another deer cull, which began yesterday afternoon. The city aims to kill up to 150 deer this year as part of its deer management program. Be sure to check which parks and nature areas are closed to the public through Jan. 26.

Why does Ann Arbor carry out a cull? According to the city’s deer management website, deer browsing can affect the bio-diversity and sustainability of plants and wildlife in nature areas, and commercial and residential gardening. City officials also say a rise in deer-vehicle accidents is a factor.

The cull has been a divisive topic within the community for years. Local activist groups protest annually downtown, in City Council meetings and at sharpshooting positions calling for the practice to end.

What’s been happening:

🚰 Good news for Ann Arbor residents: no PFOS of PFOA compounds have been detected in the city’s drinking water for five months. (Michigan Daily)

⚖ A member of the Beth Israel Congregation on Washtenaw Ave. is suing the city and the leader of an anti-Israel protest group that demonstrates every Saturday outside the synagogue. (MLive)

🤝 Ozone House raised $1 million in donations from local businesses and individuals in 2019 for its new ‘Forever Home’ in Ypsilanti. (A4)

☕️ What happened to BeanBerry Cafe? The coffee shop known for its selficchinos and bubble waffles on Main St. closed suddenly on Dec. 31 two months after it opened. (A4)

👮‍♀️ Want to learn more about the city’s safety and justice systems? Applications are now open for the 2020 Ann Arbor Citizens Police, Fire & Courts Academy. (A4)

🏛 University of Michigan’s Clements Library has acquired a rare collection of Native American photographs. Have a look. (A4)

Fun to know:

❄️ Learn how to embrace the Danish concept of hygge -- meaning cozy -- at Ann Arbor District Library next week. (A4)

🍪 Speaking of being cozy, Sarah compiled another great list of winter date ideas around Tree Town. (A4)

🐝 Washtenaw Community College has been recognized as a Bee Campus USA for its efforts to improve landscaping for pollinators. (A4)

🍳 And it may be a few days too late, but in honor of the New Year, here’s a list of the best eateries to cure your hangover in Ann Arbor. (Eater Detroit)

Feature interview of the week:

“Two-thirds of the way into a drawing, ‘normal’ people don’t necessarily notice (the art). They just notice a man crouched on the sidewalk for unknown reasons.”

- David Zinn, famed Ann Arbor-based chalk artist

