Morning Show Insider: New Year, New Me (Hopefully)

DETROIT – Brandon Roux: Happy New Year! Happy New Decade! Geez, it’s gotta be better than last year for me. I am disappointed in myself in how I handled some things in my life and by the end of 2019, I felt more unlike myself than I ever have. A lot of this has to do with my physical being, which was altered by a March back surgery. I had about a decade worth of problems with my lower back and really needed to get it fixed. It was impacting my ability to do stuff with my kids, around the house, and hindered my ability to play just about any sport. Physical therapy started three months later and Josh at Gilboe & Assoc. was terrific and I milked my treatments longer than they should have lasted because I am not disciplined to do all of the work at home.

I am a Type 1 Diabetic and those with this disease know that healing time always takes longer. My work schedule includes waking up at 2:30 a.m. followed by a few snooze bars and there’s little to no time left to stretch my back out and get ready for the day. And then I’m so tired in the afternoons when I get home that doing my exercises seems like climbing Everest. These are excuses someone could use, and the fact that I just laid them out means that I do use them… at least to myself. But the bottom line is I’m lazy and have gotten so complacent doing very little to help myself. It’s embarrassing but I’m laying it out here maybe to hold myself accountable. I have gained a bunch of unnecessary weight and feel worse physically than I ever have in my life. So, what do I do?

I am not a New Year’s resolution kind of a guy because I have failed at staying true to any and all of them in my lifetime. Still, I am in need of rapid change. To combat that, I vow to slowly get back at it. If I rush, I feel I will fail. Anyone else out there with me? My back is in good enough shape for me to be doing more. I am going to change my diet slowly, and not get right into a Keto, Fasting diet where I may not have the will to win. In my previous experience, a new gym membership becomes more daunting than inviting, so I am going to start walking the dog, using small breaks at work to stretch my back and do exercises to strengthen my lower back. There are other things in my life that I need to change as well and I will work at each and all of them at my pace. I don’t have a goal weight to hit, or a certain amount that I want to put up on the bench press. I’m just so sick and tired of feeling sick and tired and nobody is responsible but me. Nobody can really help me or do anything for me… this is all on me. So let me know if you notice any change in me (broux@wdiv.com) as the months go on. Don’t expect immediate results because again, slow and steady wins the race. You can start by watching me and my wonderful Local 4 News Today Team from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. every weekday morning.

Here’s what we’re working on for Monday, January 6th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Holiday Weather

Paul Gross: Partly cloudy on Monday as the start of the work week looks like a relatively pleasant winter day with highs near 40 degrees. Snow showers are possible on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Get the full forecast here

All Morning – New Construction

Several new construction projects are scheduled to start Monday including a major ramp closure. Kim DeGiulio will help navigate you around the traffic.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

All Morning – Golden Globes

The red carpet is being rolled out this weekend for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. We’ll have the big winners and the big surprises from Hollywood’s night out.

6:10 a.m. - Money Monday

It’s one of the safest, risk-free ways to invest your money. Rod Meloni is talking treasury bonds, bills and notes in his Money Monday report.

