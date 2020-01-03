Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 3, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Detroit firefighter photo

A Detroit resident wants the firefighters who stopped long enough to use a burning home as a backdrop for a retirement photo fired. The photo shows Detroit firefighters posing in front of a raging house fire around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Green Street in Southwest Detroit. The front door of the home is open in the picture, showing fire burning in the basement, up the staircase and onto the top level.