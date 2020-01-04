Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- Jan. 3, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 11:
Toddler found dead, mother injured
Police are investigating after a toddler was found dead and a woman was found injured in Novi on Friday evening. Police received a report from a man at 5:32 p.m. telling them when he arrived home in the 50900 block of Sevilla Circle he found his wife injured and toddler dead. Police said they are victims of violence.
