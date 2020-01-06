Little Caesars teams up with DoorDash for pizza delivery

DETROIT – Little Caesars announced a new way to get your pizza: delivery.

No, the concept of pizza delivery is not new -- but it is new for Little Caesars, a pizza chain that has primarily remained a carry-out restaurant, at least for the last 20 years.

The Detroit-based pizza chain says it will now offer delivery at stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, will the full menu available during operating hours.

“We’ve seen such expensive and complex pricings throughout the pizza industry, and we think it’s crazy!” said David Scrivano, President & CEO for Little Caesars. “Some chains require a minimum purchase to get their deals, or the discount pricing is only available on carry-out orders. We’re excited to bring much needed affordability to delivered pizza. We’ve long been known as 'Best Value in America**,” and now you can get an amazing value whether you walk in our door or we deliver to yours."

How it works

Customers use the Little Caesars app or website to order ahead, pre-pay, and then choose pick-up or delivery. The app notifies the delivery driver when the order is ready. Then the delivery driver bypasses the store counter, conveniently collects the order using Pizza Portal pickup, and delivers to the customer. And, customers can GPS track their order from store to door.

"Our delivery service is available directly on the Little Caesars app and website meaning now customers can satisfy their Crazy Bread craving while staying on our app and in their lounge clothes," said Ed Gleich, Chief Innovation Officer for Little Caesars. "So, continue your binge watching, Little Caesars fans!"

Little Caesars delivery service is available only on its app and website, and powered through DoorDash Drive as the exclusive last mile delivery partner.