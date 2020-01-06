Morning Show Insider: Back to it!

DETROIT – Evrod Cassimy: And just like that it’s back to school for the majority of students who were enjoying a nice, long Christmas break. I remember as a kid enjoying going back to school after Christmas because this was the time you got to tell all your friends what you got for the holiday. You would show off all your new Christmas clothes and talk about how much fun you had playing with your toys. Being off from school for those two weeks always seemed like an eternity. As a parent, it was fun for me having my oldest son home all the time. It hasn’t been too cold which has also been pretty nice. We spend the weeks leading up to Christmas and it’s over just like that in one day. The long Christmas break makes it seem like a longer holiday though. To be honest, we still have our Christmas tree up and I don’t plan on taking it down today just yet. LOL

For everyone else, the week is just that, another week. Happy Monday to everyone else that has been chugging along since the start of the new year. We’re almost one week into 2020 and I’m excited for what this new year has in store.

Thanks for joining us this morning! See ya tomorrow morning from 4:30-7am!

Here’s what we’re working on for Tuesday, January 7th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Cold Front Crossing

Tuesday will feature a cold front crossing the area with a band of snow showers, possibly mixed with some rain to the south. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius). Mostly cloudy, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Get the full forecast here

Our Kim DeGiulio will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

All Morning – Watching Iran

Tension in Iran continues to build following the U.S. drone strike of a top military leader there. The new developments could happen while you’re sleeping. We’ll have complete coverage when you wake up.

5:45 a.m. - New Year, New Budget

A top New Year’s resolution for many is to pay down debt. Failing to stick with it could be very expensive. Money expects will help you set real expectations and goals if you’re looking for financial prosperity in 2020.

6:45 a.m. - Tasty Tuesday

What time is it? It’s TACO TIME! There’s a small spot in Macomb County that’s dishing up big Mexican flavors. Brandon Roux will take us inside.

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Monday Question: Who holds the record for most Golden Globe wins?

Answer: Meryl Streep

Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: January 7th

Bobblehead day

Tempura day

History Highlights: January 7th

In 1789, America held its first presidential election as voters chose electors who, a month later, selected George Washington to be the nation’s first chief executive.

In 1904, the Marconi International Marine Communication Company of London announced that the telegraphed letters “CQD” would serve as a maritime distress call (it was later replaced with “SOS”).

In 1927, commercial transatlantic telephone service was inaugurated between New York and London.

In 1953, President Truman announced in his State of the Union message to Congress that the United States had developed a hydrogen bomb.

In 1959, the United States recognized the new government of Cuba, six days after Fidel Castro led the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.

In 1963, the U.S. Post Office raised the cost of a first-class stamp from 4 to 5 cents.

In 1999, for the second time in history, an impeached American president went on trial before the Senate. President Bill Clinton faced charges of perjury and obstruction of justice; he was acquitted.

In 2004, President George W. Bush proposed legal status, at least temporarily, for millions of immigrants improperly working in the U.S.

Celebrity Birthdays: January 7th

Celebrating a birthday Tuesday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Singer Kenny Loggins is 72.

Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 71.

Actor David Caruso is 64.

TV anchor Katie Couric is 63.

Actor Nicolas Cage is 56.

Actor-rapper Doug E. Doug (“Cool Runnings,” ”Cosby”) is 50.

Jeremy Renner (“The Avengers,” ”The Bourne Legacy”) is 49.

Country singer John Rich of Big and Rich is 46.

Actor Dustin Diamond (“Saved By The Bell”) is 43.

Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 41.

Local 4 News Today links