Hillsdale man charged with distributing child sexually abusive material

HILLSDALE, Mich. – An investigation into the online sharing of child sexually abusive material using peer-to-peer networks resulted in the arrest of a Hillsdale man.

Patrick Pastula, 64, was arrested and arraigned on Wednesday. Pastula’s home in Hillsdale was searched and multiple internet capable devices and other evidence were seized by officials.

Pastula was charged with three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, distributing or promoting, and one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material. His bond was set at $130,000.

If convicted, Pastula faces up to 25 years in prison for each charge of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, distributing or promoting, and up to 10 years for the charge of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

Anyone with information should contact D/Tpr. Tom Gladney at (269) 845-0994 or D/Sgt. Mike Teachout at (517) 206-7383.

Resources to help parents keep their children safe online: