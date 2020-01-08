Iran launches more than a dozen missiles at US forces in Iraq

DETROIT – More than a dozen missiles fired at U.S. forces at two Iraqi bases on Tuesday night. They were launched by the Iranian government in response for the killing of their top military commander.

There are no reports of American casualties, but the Pentagon is still assessing the damage caused by the attacks. The missile attacks targeted Iraqi military bases. The latest out of the Department of Defense is that it will take several hours to assess the damage.

The Iranian government is saying they consider the attack on the two military bases a proportional in response to the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.

