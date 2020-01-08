Michigan lawmakers react after Iran fires missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops

TEHRAN – Iran fired missiles Tuesday at two bases in Iraq housing United States military troops.

The strikes are in response to the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters said on Twitter that he was “closely monitoring the situation in Iraq and praying for the safety of our servicemembers and personnel," while Rep. Rashida Tlaib released a statement reacting to the strikes.

Below is her full statement:

“President Trump's reckless and dangerous attempt to start a war with Iran by launching the airstrike that killed Iranian General Soleimani put our people, diplomats, service men and women, their families, and civilians in harm's way. Now, Iran has retaliated by launching missile strikes on two U.S. bases in Iraq. It should not be lost on anyone that lives will be forever impacted, including innocent Iraqis who have been plagued with war and violence for almost two decades.

“While there is still much we do not know about this heartbreaking development, one thing is certain: the United States cannot afford to engage in yet another tragic war with no end in sight and a rising tally of casualties. De-escalation must be the principal goal of whatever actions our government takes next. In the meantime, I pray for the safety of our brave service members abroad and will continue to fight for peace here in Washington.”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin also released a statement:

“There is nothing that prepares you for the sound of incoming fire. Tonight, I’m watching the coverage and thinking of our service members and diplomats who are in harm’s way, and about their families back at home worried about them. While we don’t yet know the full extent of tonight’s military activity, if it’s indeed true that Iranians fired conventional ballistic missiles at U.S. targets, it would be unprecedented.”

“We are now in a cycle of escalation that threatens to draw us into wider war. The President and his team should remember the gravity of their responsibilities and be prepared to explain their strategic plan -- to include next steps and possible ways to de-escalate. They owe the American public no less.”