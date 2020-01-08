Morning Show Insider: Holidays in Detroit

DETROIT – Kim DeGiulio: I hope you all had a wonderful holiday season! I absolutely love the holidays here in Detroit. I think the city does an amazing job dressing up Campus Martius into a beautiful winter wonderland. I hope they keep the holiday decorations up for a while.

I know that many people wish for a white Christmas but I really appreciated the warmer weather this holiday season because I was able to actually hang outside for a while and enjoy the winter decorations. It’s seemed like that was the case for a lot of people. Downtown Detroit was packed every time I was down there. It was a remarkable sight!

I also love the holidays because I get to spend quality time with my family and my friends who I don’t always get to see. It’s so nice to have the friends I grew up with back home for the holidays. It’s fun to take them downtown and show them all of the new things going on in Detroit.

As for my own Christmas decorations, I try to keep them up for at least a week after New Years. I love the way they make my apartment look! However, I think it looks silly if you keep them up for too long. I’ll probably start taking them down this week.

It’s sad for me to take them down but I’m excited for the new year! I have a lot of things to look forward to. I’ve got a few trips planned, a few of my friends are getting married this year and my husband and I are moving into a new place! I think it’s going to be a great year!

All Morning – Change in the Air

Paul Gross: After a mostly clear start to the night, clouds will increase overnight into Thursday morning. Lows in the mid to upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius), with wind becoming light and variable.

Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs rebounding into the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Thursday night into Friday, with lows Thursday night around 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), and highs Friday near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

All Morning - Watching Iran

The tension in the Middle East continues to build with Iran conduction missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and bring you the very latest when you wake up.

5:55 a.m. – Back to Basics: Car Repair

Ever get a warning light in your vehicle and have no clue what it’s for? We’ve got you covered! Kim DeGiulio gets with the auto experts to show you the most common warning lights and what you should do when you see them.

6:40 a.m. - Help Me Hank: Robocalls

Still dealing with annoying robocalls? Help Me Hank shows us how we can cash in if you’re still getting calls from telemarketers.

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday Question: Where was Elvis Presley born?

Answer: Tupelo, Mississippi

National Days: January 9th

Apricot Day

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Static Electricity Day

History Highlights: January 9th

In 1788, Connecticut became the fifth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1913, Richard Milhous Nixon, the 37th president of the United States, was born in Yorba Linda, California.

In 1997, a Comair commuter plane crashed 18 miles short of the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, killing all 29 people on board.

In 2007, Apple Inc CEO Steve Jobs announced the iPhone

Celebrity Birthdays: January 9th

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Guitarist Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin is 76.

Actor J.K. Simmons (TV’s “The Closer,” ”Spider-Man” movies) is 65.

Singer Dave Matthews of The Dave Matthews Band is 53.

Singer A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys is 42.

Actor Tyree Brown (“Parenthood”) is 16

