Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 8, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:
Green ooze investigation
Test results are coming soon, but as we wait there are real questions about what was happening inside the Electro-Plating Services in Madison Heights. Why wasn’t action taken sooner to clean it up? Now those living nearby fear their health could be at risk. Hank Winchester went to Lansing on Wednesday to ask the tough questions.
