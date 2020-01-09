Morning Show Insider: Visit a Mom 'n' Pop Hobby Shop

DETROIT – Jason Carr: In 2020, visit a Mom 'n' Pop hobby shop. I promise you’ll leave feeling good-- especially if you go get you some drive-thru at an equally old school place-- like potato cakes at Arby’s with horsey sauce. Don’t know about potato cakes? What planet are you from? They’re like McDonald’s hash browns on steroids and they’re twice as tasty. Man I could tear up some potato cakes right now.

Arby's potato cakes

Anyway, hobby shops. The one I go to is in Farmington. It’s called Nankin Hobby and it’s filled with all kinds of retro feel-good. Train sets, slot car race tracks, those rockets your uncle used to launch that seemed kind of dangerous, remote controlled cars, drones, airplanes, model kits (MPC! Monogram!), kites, scouting supplies, and more. They even have those balsa wood and Styrofoam gliders.

My jam was always a Tyco racetrack. Once assembled, I would then build my Lionel train tracks intersecting with the track and try to cause perfectly timed collisions. Not easy if you remember the spring-loaded trigger Tyco made. It was either a little or...FULL SPEED flying off the track! Good times.

Here’s what we’re working on for Friday, January 10th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Weekend Flooding Event

Paul Gross: The weather scenario for this upcoming weekend has not changed, and it looks increasingly likely that Southeast Michigan will see a widespread flood event this weekend.

Showers are likely on Friday, with temperatures soaring to near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Rain increases Friday night, and becomes heavy late at night. Temperatures hold nearly steady around 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Get the full forecast here

All Morning – Weekend Traffic

Another weekend means another list of construction projects. Kim DeGiulio will help us get around them.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

6:10 a.m. - Fitness Friday

It’s a famous film style in India. In Metro Detroit, it’s also a fun workout. Rhonda tries out Bollywood Dance Fitness in full Bollywood garb.

6:40 a.m. - Your Neighborhood

You’ll meet Fredi the Pizzaman. He’s been making pizza for decades and is giving back for a very special reason.

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Thursday Question: What does the "a" stand for in Chick-fil-A?

Answer: Grade A top quality

Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: January 10th

Bittersweet Chocolate Day

Oysters Rochefeller Day

Save the Eagles Day

Cut Your Energy Costs Day

History Highlights: January 10th

In 1861, Florida became the third state to secede from the Union.

In 1946, the first man-made contact with the moon was made as radar signals transmitted by the U.S. Army Signal Corps were bounced off the lunar surface.

In 2000, America Online announced it was buying Time Warner for $162 billion (the merger, which proved disastrous, ended in December 2009).

Celebrity Birthdays: January 10th

Celebrating a birthday Friday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Singer Rod Stewart is 75.

Singer Pat Benatar is 67.

Singer Shawn Colvin is 64.

Rapper Chris Smith of Kris Kross is 41.

Local 4 News Today links