Morning Show Insider: The Beatles Storm

DETROIT – Brandon Roux: Don’t shoot the messenger. You’ve heard of that expression right? It often applies to we weathermen and women which just means that we are relaying information that we’ve researched and processed to put on the air in the form of a 7-Day forecast, or computer model forecasting the rain or snow to come. Obviously, we are not responsible for creating the weather and deserve no credit or blame for whatever happens. I do love being in Kroger on a stretch of 70 degree days and sunshine though. I can’t get enough gratitude from our viewers, I eat it up and act as if I am responsible for the weather perfection that you are experiencing. And, although I don’t deserve any direct blame for a missed forecast, I take all of the criticism in too. It comes with the territory and if you’re going to take credit for the good, we have to accept some blame for the bad, whether we predicted it or not. It seems like more and more of you have become the messenger too. The amount of weather information you have right there in your phone, or from certain weather websites you like. My mom likes to tell me, ‘I get my weather from my phone.’ Well, mom… does your phone have personality? Hey, it’s called job security.

Brandon Roux

So, this weekend’s storm has been one of change day by day. On Monday, one computer model was hinting at 8-10” of snow Saturday into Sunday. The next day it was calling for 3-4” and today, most model data has very little if any snow eventually falling or accumulating. The prime concern for us all is flooding rains. This means on your neighborhood streets, in your basements, and on area highways and byways. Don’t take this for granted just because it’s mid January and not a huge snow event. The forecast changed from inches of snow, to now inches of rain in a very short amount of time. Jason Carr and I were talking about the Beatles this morning and he commented on how amazing it still is that the band rose to fame and still are considered one of the best ever while they only recorded commercially successful music together from 1963-1970. If were up to me, I’d label this Michigan storm, The Beatles Storm because it’s going to produce most of its damage in like 7 hours during the early morning hours Saturday. That’s when we will see hour after hour of heavy, flooding rain up to 2-3” in a very short amount of time.

This time of year, the ground does not absorb water well, our lake levels are high, and all of this rain will try to run off and find a place to settle. What can you do? Simple things like check those gutters, make sure your street’s storm drains are clean, and secure any valuables or keepsakes you may have in a flood prone basement. Do it! Some of you will start seeing sleet and freezing rain mix in Saturday afternoon or sooner and that is the worst case scenario and in my opinion, the very worst kind of weather there is. It chills you to the bone, takes power lines down, and is impossible to travel on unless you travel my hockey skates. So, do what you can to prepare and just hunker down Saturday to prepare for whatever comes our way. Since we know this is not a major snow maker, let’s pray that we get lucky and avoid major flooding and ice. It is possible. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, ClickOnDetroit.com, and our new and improved Local4Casters App all weekend.

Here’s what we’re working on for Monday, January 13th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – The Calm After the Storm

As Brandon mentioned, the weekend is expected to be bad. We’ll have updated numbers and forecasting for the week when you wake up Monday.

Get the full forecast here

All Morning – New Construction

Some construction projects will take a weekend break because of the weather, but they’ll pick back up on Monday. Kim DeGiulio will help navigate you around the traffic.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

All Morning – Watching Iran

As the tension continues to build in Iran, we’ll have the very latest on what’s happening there and here at home.

6:10 a.m. - Money Monday

Ever heard of a treasury strip? Well, Local 4 Business Editor Rod Meloni says it could be a safe investment. He’ll explain how they work for Monday Monday.

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Friday Question: On this date in history, The Beatles released their first album in the United States. What was the name of that album?

Answer: “Introducing…The Beatles.”

Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: January 13th

Rubber Duck Day

Korean American Day

Peach Melba Day

Stephen Foster Memorial Day

Clean Off Your Desk Day

Sticker Day

History Highlights: January 13th

In 1794, President George Washington approved a measure adding two stars and two stripes to the American flag, following the admission of Vermont and Kentucky to the Union. (The number of stripes was later reduced to the original 13.)

In 1968, country singer Johnny Cash performed and recorded a pair of shows at Folsom State Prison in California; material from the concerts was released as an album by Columbia Records under the title “Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison,” which proved a hit.

In 1990, L. Douglas Wilder of Virginia became the nation’s first elected black governor as he took the oath of office in Richmond.

In 2000, Microsoft chairman Bill Gates stepped aside as chief executive and promoted company president Steve Ballmer to the position.

Celebrity Birthdays: January 13th

Celebrating a birthday Monday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Actor Richard Moll (“Night Court”) is 77.

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 59.

Country singer Trace Adkins is 58.

Actor Patrick Dempsey is 54.

Actor Orlando Bloom is 43.

Actor Liam Hemsworth (“The Hunger Games”) is 30.

Local 4 News Today links