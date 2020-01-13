False nuclear alert startles Canadian residents
Pickering mayor wants answers
ONTARIO – A false nuclear alert was sent to residents of Pickering, Ontario this past weekend.
Ontario Power Generation said the alert sent Sunday was a mistake and assured there was not danger to the public or the environment in the area.
Dave Rylan, Pickering mayor, said he wants answers as to how and why it happened.
The Pickering nuclear plant accounts for 14 percent of Ontario’s electricity.
