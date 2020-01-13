36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

News

False nuclear alert startles Canadian residents

Pickering mayor wants answers

Tags: Canada, National, News, Peckering, Ontario, Local 4 News, Nuclear Alert

ONTARIO – A false nuclear alert was sent to residents of Pickering, Ontario this past weekend.

Ontario Power Generation said the alert sent Sunday was a mistake and assured there was not danger to the public or the environment in the area.

Dave Rylan, Pickering mayor, said he wants answers as to how and why it happened.

The Pickering nuclear plant accounts for 14 percent of Ontario’s electricity.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.