Morning Show Insider: Brand New Week

DETROIT – Evrod Cassimy: Happy Monday to ya! A brand new week after a severe winter weather alert weekend! What’d you do this weekend? Friday, my wife and I went to dinner at Bakersfield in Downtown Detroit and then celebrated the engagement of two of our friends at Sugar House. If you have never been there I highly recommend. Saturday, I stayed inside for most of the day and enjoyed pizza with my boys and can I just tell you, it was AMAZING. Finally the rain let up a bit and I went to a surprise 70th birthday party for one of my friend’s father. I served as the host for the big event held at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History. It was great! Sunday we stayed home and spent time as a family and here we are now back to work and school this Monday morning. Thanks for watching this morning!

Tomorrow is Tasty Tuesday. I’m really curious about the restaurant we’re featuring. It sounds great! See ya from 4:30-7am!

Here’s what we’re working on for Tuesday, January 14th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Milder Day

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly, but it will be milder. The mild trend means afternoon temps in the mid 40s. There is a chance of rain with mid 40s on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be chillier, but temps remain above average by, at least, 5 degrees. Highs will be in the mid and upper 30s. We’ll have the updated numbers when you wake up.

Get the full forecast here

Our Kim DeGiulio will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

All Morning – The Royal Summit

Queen Elizabeth called a family meeting to discuss the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The talks will be the first meeting of senior royals since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced plans to step back from their royal duties. We’ll have a recap of what sources are saying about that meeting.

All Morning - College Football National Championship Recap

The Clemson Tigers will take on the LSU Tigers Monday night for the College National Championship. They’re both 14-0. They’re both out to win the top college football prize. We’ll recap the game and have reaction from the teams when you wake up.

6:45 a.m. - Tasty Tuesday

Fat Tony. Notorious VEG. The Slow Train. No, this isnt’ a group of mobsters. These are menu items at one Detroit spot. Brandon Roux will take us inside for Tasty Tuesday.

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Monday Question: In what California prison did Johnny Cash perform and record two shows on this day in 1968?

Answer: Folsom State Prison

Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: January 14th

Dress up your pet day

Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day

Ratification Day

Shop for Travel Day

History Highlights: January 14th

In 1968, the Green Bay Packers of the NFL defeated the AFL’s Oakland Raiders, 33-14, in the second AFL-NFL World Championship game (now referred to as Super Bowl II).

In 1970, Diana Ross and the Supremes performed their last concert together, at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas.

Celebrity Birthdays: January 14th

Celebrating a birthday Tuesday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Singer Jack Jones is 82.

Actress Faye Dunaway is 79.

Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 72.

Actor Carl Weathers is 72.

Director Steven Soderbergh (“Erin Brockovich,” “Ocean’s Eleven”) is 57.

Rapper Slick Rick is 55.

Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 52.

Actor Jason Bateman is 51.

Musician Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and of Nirvana is 51.

Local 4 News Today links