39ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

39ºF

News

Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 15, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 5, Live
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan lawmaker under fire

State Sen. Peter Lucido is facing scrutiny for a comment he allegedly made to Michigan Advance reporter Alison Donahue. Donahue said Lucido made comments to her in front of a group of students from the all-boy Warren De La Salle High School. She said she was asked to "hang around. You could have fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: