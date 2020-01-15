Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 15, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Michigan lawmaker under fire

State Sen. Peter Lucido is facing scrutiny for a comment he allegedly made to Michigan Advance reporter Alison Donahue. Donahue said Lucido made comments to her in front of a group of students from the all-boy Warren De La Salle High School. She said she was asked to "hang around. You could have fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you.”