Endangered missing advisory issued for 3-year-old Michigan girl

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for 3-year-old Alydiauna Sophia Munn.

A 3-year-old girl and her 31-year-old mother were last heard from Jan. 12.

The mother’s vehicle is described as a 2006 dark blue Chrysler Pacific. The license plate number is ECN6101.

It’s believed she went missing with her mother Jan. 12 in the Sanilac County area. The grandfather of the child told police he was on the phone with her mother, Tara Sheldon, 31, who said her vehicle had been broken into and she would call him back.

Alydiauna is 3 feet tall and 38 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. The vehicle is described as a 2006 dark blue Chrysler Pacific. The license plate number is ECN6101.

If you have any information on the whereabouts, call Sanilac County’s office at 810-648-2000.

Picture of Alydiauna Sophia Munn

Alydiauna Sophia Munn with her mother Tara Sheldon