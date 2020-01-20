Morning Show Insider: Herb the Artist

DETROIT – Evrod Cassimy: Let’s build a snowman! That’s what I said to my kids this weekend when I saw the huge snowflakes falling outside and realized we were barricaded inside the house until the roads were cleared. It was a lot of fun, just like I remembered in years past. This time, the snowman building, turned into a snowball fight (that I won)! Throw in some Godiva hot chocolate, a fireplace and some pizza delivered and we had the picture perfect snow day at home with the entire family. That was Saturday during the day. By nighttime, the roads had cleared enough for a date night with my wife. We ventured out to a local restaurant for a bit and then went to see Fat Joe at Trust Nightclub. It was quite the eventful snow day!

Sunday, I got a chance to see Herb the Artist performing live at the Shinola Hotel. It was my first time there and it was such a great experience! I love listening to live music and Herb the Artist is incredible. He’s performing there again today for MLK day.

Today most people have the day off from work and school but in honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day a lot of people use today as a day on. A day to give back to your community in honor of a man who fought for equality and justice for everyone. How are you giving back today?

Here’s what we’re working on for Tuesday, January 21st on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Not as Cold

Paul Gross: It’ll be partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).Partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the upper teens (-7 degrees Celsius). Our next weather-maker doesn’t appear to be a particularly strong one, but may spread either some light rain or light snow into the area on Friday, with highs in the upper 30s

Our Kim DeGiulio will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

All Morning – Preparing for the Impeachment Trial

Big preparations are underway in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump. It begins Tuesday. We’ll have a preview of what you can expect to happen as we enter this historic trial.

All Morning - America’s Got Talent Auditions

It was an incredible run for the Detroit Youth Choir on last season’s America’s Got Talent. Now, this could be your chance at stardom. America’s Got Talent is holding auditions Tuesday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. We caught up with Terry Crews as his team prepares for the event here in Metro Detroit. You’ll hear from him Tuesday.

6:45 a.m. - Tasty Tuesday

A life-changing medical condition forced her to end her career, but this local woman had something sweet up her sleeve. See who she turned a tough situation around for Tasty Tuesday.

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Monday Question: It’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, what was the civil rights leader’s birth name?

Answer: Michael King, Jr.

National Days: January 21st

Cheese Lover'S Day

Buttercrunch Day

Disc Jockey Day

History Highlights: January 21st

In 1997, Speaker Newt Gingrich was reprimanded and fined as the House voted for the first time in history to discipline its leader for ethical misconduct.

In 1998, Pope John Paul II began a historic pilgrimage to Cuba.

In 2003, The Census Bureau announced that Hispanics had surpassed blacks as America’s largest minority group.

Celebrity Birthdays: January 21st

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Opera singer Placido Domingo is 79.

Actress Jill Eikenberry is 73.

Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 70.

Actor Robby Benson is 64.

Actress Geena Davis is 64.

Singer Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) of the Spice Girls is 44.

