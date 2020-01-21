Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 21, 2020
New testing for hazardous chemicals is being done near the Madison Heights building at the center of the toxic ooze controversy. On Tuesday, officials with the Environmental Protection Agency are working to get more information about what might be in the ground. The testing is being done right across the street from the building owned by Gary Sayers.
