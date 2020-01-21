27ºF

Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 21, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Crews run chemical tests

New testing for hazardous chemicals is being done near the Madison Heights building at the center of the toxic ooze controversy. On Tuesday, officials with the Environmental Protection Agency are working to get more information about what might be in the ground. The testing is being done right across the street from the building owned by Gary Sayers.

