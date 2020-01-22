Morning Show Insider: Doggy Fever

DETROIT – Kim DeGiulio: I have serious doggy fever! I really want to adopt a dog soon. Every week when we have the pet of the week on our show, I’m tempted to take the dogs home! Obviously I know this is a very big decision that needs to be discussed with my husband so I haven’t actually tried to do that but man oh man do I get tempted.

My husband and I have wanted to get a dog for a while but we don’t have a lot of space in our current apartment and we also live in a high rise which would be difficult. Eventually we are going to move to a place that would be better suited for a dog. Hopefully this year we can adopt! I’m thinking this summer or maybe this spring. Stay tuned!!

I grew up with the best dog. His name was Kobe. My family adopted him from the Dearborn animal shelter. He was part golden retriever, part husky and part chow. Such a cute mix! We adopted him when he was about a year old and he lived to be about 14 years old. Such a blessing!

When Kobe passed away I had graduated from college. My parents adopted another dog from the Dearborn Animal shelter shortly after. Her name is Callie and she’s sooo adorable!

She’s a mix of German Shepard, chow and golden retriever. Very similar to Kobe’s mix. It’s been fun to see the difference of having a male and a female dog. They are so different. Some people swear by girl dogs and other people swear by boy dogs. I’m indifferent. I think they’re both great.

Let me know if you’ve adopted a dog before. Any advice on adopting or how to be a good dog parent? Do you prefer male or female dogs? Why? I’m open to all and any advice! Have a great day!

Here’s what we’re working on for Thursday, January 23rd on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Weekend Snow Chances

Paul Gross: It’ll become cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius). South wind at 3 to 6 mph. Cloudy, but dry on Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius). Some snowflakes may develop Thursday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degrees Celsius). There’s also a potential for some snow for the weekend. We’ll be tracking it for you.

Our Kim DeGiulio will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

All Morning - Impeachment Trial Recap

The first day of President Trump’s impeachment trial went until around 2 a.m. Wednesday. It’s unclear how long day two will last, but we’ll be monitoring it all for you and have a complete recap when you wake up.

5:55 a.m. – Back to Basics: Car Repair

Can you change a tire? Some people might be embarrassed to admit that they can’t. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Kim DeGiulio will be with an auto expert to show you the right way to change a tire.

6:40 a.m. - Help Me Hank: Elder Abuse Scams

It’s a billion dollar problem. Help Me Hank has the best ways to protect yourself from elder abuse scams and the red flags to watch out for.

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Wednesday Question: On this day in 1997, the first female Secretary of State was confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Who was she?

Answer: Madeleine Albright

National Days: January 23rd

National Pie Day

National Handwriting Day

History Highlights: January 23rd

In 1789, Georgetown University was established in present-day Washington, D.C.

In 1845, Congress decided all national elections would be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

In 1933, the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the so-called “Lame Duck Amendment,” was ratified as Missouri approved it.

In 1950, the Israeli Knesset approved a resolution affirming Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In 1962, Jackie Robinson was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

In 1964, the 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution, eliminating the poll tax in federal elections, was ratified as South Dakota became the 38th state to endorse it.

In 2005, former “Tonight Show” host Johnny Carson died in Los Angeles at age 79.

In 2018, LeBron James, at 33, became the youngest player in NBA history with 30,000 career points, reaching that mark during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 114-102 loss to the San Antonio Spurs; he was the seventh player to score that many points in his career.

Celebrity Birthdays: January 23rd

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Actress Chita Rivera is 87.

Actor Gil Gerard is 77.

Singer Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 72.

Singer Anita Baker is 62.

Actress Mariska Hargitay (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 56.

“CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell is 46.

Actress Tiffani Thiessen (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) is 46.

