Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 22, 2020
University of Michigan provost
University of Michigan provost Martin A. Philbert is on administrative leave as the school conducts an investigation with an external law firm into sexual misconduct allegations. In an email to the university community in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, President Mark Schlissel announced the move. An acting provost will be appointed within days.
