Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 23, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Tuberculosis exposure

Michigan health officials are investigating possible exposure to tuberculosis at several southeast Michigan physician practice locations. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is collaboratively working with the Macomb County Health Department, Oakland County Health Division, Lakeview Pediatrics and its Ascension Medical Group Michigan locations in Macomb Township, Rochester and St. Clair Shores to determine the health status of patients identified as being in close contact with a healthcare associate recently diagnosed with pulmonary tuberculosis (TB).

