Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $924K Fantasy 5 jackpot

LANSING, Mich. – An Oakland County man is a little closer to retirement after winning a $924,880 Fantasy 5 jackpot online.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers drawn on Jan. 17 to win the big prize: 02-04-27-29-33. He bought his ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and decided to check my numbers,” said the 60-year-old player. “When I saw I was the winner, I couldn’t believe it. There was no going back to sleep for me!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay some bills and then save the remainder.

“Winning won’t change me or how I live, but retirement is going to come a little sooner now,” the player said.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m. Tonight’s Fantasy 5 jackpot is $152,000.