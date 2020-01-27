Morning Show Insider: Loss of a Legend

DETROIT – Evrod Cassimy: It was a tough day Sunday for people all across the country. I found out Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash from a text message from a friend. There are still so many questions, like why…It’s still hard for me to wrap my head around it all. I keep thinking about all the people on board that helicopter, including his daughter. He leaves behind a wife and three other children. This is such a tragedy and it really hurts to see a legend lose his life in such a tragic way. This is just a reminder that life should never be taken for granted. It’s so short.

Outside of Kobe’s death, this weekend I spent great quality time with my family. From dinner out in Detroit to video games and indoor recreation, this weekend was a fun one, and the weather wasn’t horrible! Here’s to the beginning of a new week as we round out the month of January.

Here’s what we’re working on for Tuesday, January 28th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – More Clouds

Paul Gross: It will be cloudy again on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).Cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius). We finally get some breaks of sun on Wednesday! We’ll be tracking it for you.

We will also be keeping an eye on the roads all morning.

All Morning – Kobe Bryant Crash Investigation

As Evrod mentioned, Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in California. Investigators are trying to figure out exactly what went wrong while the tributes for the NBA legend continue to pour in. We’ll have the very latest when you wake up.

All Morning - Impeachment Trial Recap

We are entering the second week of the impeachment trial against President Trump. You can watch it live on Local 4, but if you’re not able to, we will recap the big moments for you in the morning.

6:45 a.m. - Tasty Tuesday

She quit cooperate American and fired up the grill. This local woman reinvented herself and now, she’s grilling, smoking, braising and more. Brandon will take us inside her spot for Tasty Tuesday.

National Days: January 28th

Have Fun at Work Day

Blueberry Pancake Day

Data Privacy Day

Kazoo Day

Plan for Vacation Day

History Highlights: January 28th

In 1878, the first daily college newspaper, Yale News (now Yale Daily News), began publication in New Haven, Connecticut.

In 1911, the notorious Hope Diamond was sold by jeweler Pierre Cartier to socialites Edward and Evalyn McLean of Washington, D.C., for $180,000.

In 1915, the United States Coast Guard was created as President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill merging the Life-Saving Service and Revenue Cutter Service.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on “Stage Show”

In 1960, the National Football League awarded franchises to Dallas and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

In 1980, six U.S. diplomats who had avoided being taken hostage at their embassy in Tehran flew out of Iran with the help of Canadian diplomats.

Celebrity Birthdays: January 28th

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Actor Nicholas Pryor (“Risky Business”) is 85.

Actor Alan Alda is 84.

Actress Barbi Benton is 70.

Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 53.

Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is 52.

Rapper Rakim is 52.

Humorist Mo Rocca is 51.

Singer Monifah is 48.

Rapper Rick Ross is 43.

Singer Joey Fatone of ‘N Sync is 43.

Singer Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys is 40.

Actor Elijah Wood (“The Lord of the Rings”) is 39.

Actor Yuri Sardarov (“Chicago Fire”) is 32.

