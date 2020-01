Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Watch Local 4 News at 4 at 4:30 p.m.

Local 4 News at 4 is running at 4:30 p.m. on Monday Jan. 27, 2020. We’re following new questions surrounding the flight that killed Kobe Bryant as players back in Detroit mourn the loss of a legend. There’s also a massive investment breathing new life into a GM plant.