Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 28, 2020

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Warren De La Salle football hazing investigation

No charges will be filed in connection with the Warren De La Salle football hazing investigation, the St. Clair County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday. “Based upon all the information made available for our review, it is the opinion of our office that criminal charges cannot be substantiated at this time,” prosecuting attorney Michael D. Wendling said in a statement.

