Evol frozen chicken burritos recalled due to undeclared allergen

DETROIT – Frozen chicken burritos have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

Culinary International LLC recalled Evol Cilantro Lime Chicken Burritos because the product contains eggs, which was not listed on the label.

The burritos were produced on Sept. 10, 2019. The 6-ounce packages have the lot code B9253 J1 P6009 and “BEST BY 03 MAR 2021CB” on the label, and Item #00300, Lot CB03031C11 and “BB: 03MAR2021-CB” on the case.

The items were shipped to stores nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products. Anyone with concerns should contact a healthcare provider.