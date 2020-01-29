Michigan State Police cracking down on aggressive drivers on Lodge, M-59 today

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are cracking down on aggressive drivers in multiple Metro Detroit counties on Wednesday.

In Oakland and Macomb counties, MSP will conduct a joint traffic initiative with Oakland and Macomb County Sheriff’s offices along M-59 and M-53 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. until midnight.

“Just drive right,” MSP said.

In Wayne County, troopers will be on the Lodge Freeway (M-10) between 8 Mile Road and Jefferson Avenue from 8 p.m. until midnight.

“The focus of these details will be aggressive traffic enforcement targeting distracted driving, reckless and careless driving, seatbelts, and excessive speed,” MSP said.

Michigan State Police has been conducting these enforcement zones since last year, resulting in more than 1,000 tickets and multiple arrests.

