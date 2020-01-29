32ºF

Movement Festival 2020: View the lineup here

The festival takes place Memorial Day weekend

Susana Hernandez

DETROIT – The Movement Music Festival announced its 2020 lineup.

Movement, which takes place May 23-25 in Hart Plaza, will feature 95 performances throughout the weekend, including A$AP Ferg, Chris Lake and ANNA.

Weekend passes are currently on sale. Buyers can get three-day passes for $209 and one-day passes for $99.

For a list of the full lineup, click here.

