Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 29, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:
Northville teacher facing charges of criminal sexual conduct
A Northville High School teacher is accused of starting a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old student and having sex with her more than 30 times over the next two years, including in the classroom, at his secret apartment and even on an airplane on the way back from a class trip, officials said.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.