Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 29, 2020

New victim comes forward in De La Salle hazing investigation
Warren police conducted an investigation into the De La Salle football program after the team forfeited its Michigan high school playoff game due to allegations of hazing. When officials completed their investigation, they recommended charges against three students -- an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds.
