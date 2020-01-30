Morning Show Insider: Jason’s Big Game Party Rules

DETROIT – Jason Carr: Before the Big Game this Sunday, you may need to establish some rules if you’re having people over to the house.

First, NO TALKING during commercials! Even during whatever nonsensical spot Matthew McConaughey has filmed for Lincoln now. Those are so bad they’re good and I must hear Mr. Alright-Alright-Alright’s inner monologue.

Second, there will be wagering and/or squares so deal with it. And on this point you should take the Chiefs, because they have Patrick Mahomes and Mahomes is a name that is tailor-made for the right side of sports history. Plus you can literally picture him accepting the game’s MVP trophy. Am I right? See?

Third, no double-dipping.

Fourth, expect the bathroom medicine cabinet to be booby-trapped, so no snooping. If you must be that person, there’s a junk drawer in the kitchen that needs organizing. If the game gets too one-sided and boring, have at it.

Fifth, do feel free to bring high-end booze to the house as a token of appreciation. The guest who delivers the best scotch or bourbon gets the best chair in the living room, usually a soft leather recliner, for the first half. The person who brings the best dip or dish, gets the chair during the second half.

Sixth, do not bring your new significant other that literally no one in your social circle has met. This is not Chad or Jennifer’s Big Introduction Party. This is Super Sunday. No one wants to hear how you met-cute on the People Mover when he loaned you a quarter at the turnstile. Yuck.

Seventh, at the half, do not suggest Cards Against Humanity, Jenga or any other stupid non-football, non-TV commercial nonsense. There is a time and a place for those types of activities, and those are Never and Hell.

Eighth, if you plan to be the first to leave, don’t be the first to arrive. You will be blocked in by everyone else’s cars and will cause a huge Debbie Downer deflation upon your exit. No one wants to hear you come back in and meekly say they need to move their cars so you can leave. Rude! And lame.

Ninth, bring ice. More ice is never a bad thing.

Tenth and final rule, when the game is over, go home. Don’t be the socially awkward person who wants to see the new network show that’s debuting afterward. It’s going to be a terrible show so don’t make it worse by “not wanting to miss it” on the drive home. If that was the case you should have set your DVR.

Here’s what we’re working on for Friday, January 31st on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Weekend Weather

Paul Gross: We will be cloudy once again on Friday, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). Cloudy Friday night, with a flurry or light snow shower possible. Lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

The Saturday weather system coming through still appears unimpressive. Light snow will develop, but accumulations (if any), will be minor…under an inch. We’ll have the updated forecast when you wake up.

Get the full forecast here

All Morning – Weekend Traffic

Another weekend means another list of construction projects. We will help us get around the projects, but, the weather could impact the plans. We’ll have the update.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

6:10 a.m. - Fitness Friday

It’s a famous film style in India. In Metro Detroit, it’s also a fun workout. Rhonda tries out Bollywood Dance Fitness in full Bollywood garb.

6:40 a.m. - Vaping Warning

Could someone you know be hiding their vaping habit from you? Local police reveal the devices to look for and places to check to see if someone you love is hiding this habit from you.

ICYMI

❓Today’s Trivia Retake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Thursday Question: Super Bowl XL was in Detroit. Who performed at halftime?

Answer: The Rolling Stones

Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

National Days: January 31st

National Peanut Butter Day

National Compliment Day

Beer Can Appreciation Day

History Highlights: January 31st

In 1865, the U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution abolishing slavery, sending it to states for ratification. (The amendment was adopted in December 1865.)

In 1958, the United States entered the Space Age with its first successful launch of a satellite, Explorer 1, from Cape Canaveral.

In 1961, NASA launched Ham the Chimp aboard a Mercury-Redstone rocket from Cape Canaveral; Ham was recovered safely from the Atlantic Ocean following his 16 1/2-minute suborbital flight.

In 1990, McDonald’s Corp. opened its first fast-food restaurant in Moscow.

In 2005, Jury selection began in Santa Maria, California, for Michael Jackson’s child molestation trial. (Jackson was later acquitted.)

Celebrity Birthdays: January 31st

Celebrating a birthday Friday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 a.m. show.

Here’s who you’re sharing a birthday with –

Singer Harry Wayne Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band is 69.

Singer John Lydon (Johnny Rotten) of the Sex Pistols is 64.

Comedian Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 43.

Actress Kerry Washington (“Scandal,” ”Ray”) is 43.

Singer Justin Timberlake is 39.

Singer Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons is 33.

