Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 30, 2020
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:
Father of man killed over Cartier sunglasses found dead after house firebombed in Detroit
Video shows firefighters dousing the house at Mayfield and Chalmers streets. Police said at about 2:47 a.m. Thursday someone threw an object into the home, setting it on fire. Four people were able to escape the home, but a 41-year-old man did not make it out and was found dead inside.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.