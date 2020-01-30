30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

30ºF

News

Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- Jan. 30, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at Noon, Live
Brandon Roux and Rhonda Walker on Local 4 News at Noon.
Brandon Roux and Rhonda Walker on Local 4 News at Noon. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:

Father of man killed over Cartier sunglasses found dead after house firebombed in Detroit

Video shows firefighters dousing the house at Mayfield and Chalmers streets. Police said at about 2:47 a.m. Thursday someone threw an object into the home, setting it on fire. Four people were able to escape the home, but a 41-year-old man did not make it out and was found dead inside.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: