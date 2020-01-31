32ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

32ºF

News

Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 31, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Local 4 News at 4, Live
Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4.
Ben Bailey and Karen Drew on Local 4 News at 4. (WDIV)

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Watch Local 4 News at 4 Online

Local 4 News at 4 is airing online on Jan. 31, 2020. The coronavirus crisis has stocks tumbling and Delta Airlines made a big decision as the outbreak grows. Video shows the moment a state representative allegedly loses control before being arrested for drunken driving. A Metro Detroit woman is celebrating her 110th birthday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: