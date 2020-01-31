Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 31, 2020

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Watch Local 4 News at 4 Online

Local 4 News at 4 is airing online on Jan. 31, 2020. The coronavirus crisis has stocks tumbling and Delta Airlines made a big decision as the outbreak grows. Video shows the moment a state representative allegedly loses control before being arrested for drunken driving. A Metro Detroit woman is celebrating her 110th birthday.