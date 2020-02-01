27ºF

WATCH: Los Angeles Lakers hold moving Kobe Bryant tribute

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

The jerseys of late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, right, and his daughter Gianna are draped on the seats the two last sat on at Staples Center, prior to the Lakers' NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The last game two attended was on Dec. 29, 2019 when the Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
At Friday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers the Los Angeles Lakers held a moving tribute to honor the late Kobe Bryant.

Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Determining the cause of the crash could take months, according to federal investigators.

