WATCH: Los Angeles Lakers hold moving Kobe Bryant tribute
At Friday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers the Los Angeles Lakers held a moving tribute to honor the late Kobe Bryant.
Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Determining the cause of the crash could take months, according to federal investigators.
#GirlDad pic.twitter.com/vAdwfoKcJh— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020
February 1, 2020
- ‘He was special’: The NBA tributes continue for Kobe Bryant
- TV anchor’s meeting with Kobe Bryant sent #GirlDads trending
- Kobe Bryant leaves lasting impact on women’s basketball
"Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18, retired at 38 and became probably the best dad we've seen over the last three years.” pic.twitter.com/0sS7e91cuz— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020
February 1, 2020
February 1, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.