News

Local 4 News at 4 -- Feb. 3, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

Weather forecast

We’ve got some minor precipitation chances before the main event arrives on Thursday morning. Expect scattered light rain showers with some wintry mix. Wednesday, we’ll get brushed with an area of snow that will be focused in the Metro and South Zone. This may coat the ground in those locations, with a lot of the West and North Zones getting nothing. After two nuisance events, the main enchilada arrives Thursday morning. - Ben Bailey

About the Author: