How to see Sonic the Hedgehog at ‘The Halo’ in Sterling Heights this week

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – In anticipation of the new movie, Sonic the Hedgehog will be racing through the Metro Detroit area this week!

Sonic will make a stop at The Halo at 11:30 a.m., Thursday in Sterling Heights to take photos with fans.

Sterling B. Counted, the mascot for the 2020 census, will partner with Sonic to promote the importance of the 2020 Census.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” premiers in theaters Feb. 14.