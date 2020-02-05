Morning Show Insider: Escaping the Winter

DETROIT – Kim DeGiulio: Brrrrr!!! It’s cold. I was lucky enough to get away for a little bit last week to escape the winter. My husband, Kevin, and I traveled down to Key West, Florida for a few days. It was so nice to feel the sunshine. We spent time on the beach, at the pool and out on the town at night. We also took full advantage of being so close to the water.... seafood every night!

Kim DeGiulio and husband, Kevin.

My favorite night was the evening we spent on a sailboat. We boarded the boat at around 4pm and set out for a sail to see the sun set. It was the perfect sunset followed by the perfect evening out!

When we returned home it was nice to have a couple of days that involved some sunshine too. Sunday and Monday made you think that Spring was just around the corner but sadly I don’t think that’s the case. I’m nervous that since it’s been a pretty mild winter so far, it’s going to get really cold and snowy in February and March. Hopefully not!

February isn’t my favorite month because it’s usually so cold and at this point I’m pretty over the winter weather. However, I am looking forward to Valentine’s Day. I’m excited it falls on a Friday this year. Time to start making some plans :)

Stay warm!

Here’s what we’re working on for Thursday, February 6th on Local 4 News Today --

All Morning – Here Comes the Snow

Paul Gross: Snow develops this evening and continues through the night. Highest amounts will be in Lenawee and Monroe Counties, where 3 to 4 inches of accumulation is possible. Across the central part of our area, it appears to be a 1 to 3 inch snowfall. And along and north of I-69, you may only get an inch out of the deal. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius). Northeast to north wind at 7 to 12 mph.

We may get a break from the snow by midday Thursday, but another lighter batch of snow will move in during the afternoon. That batch could give us a half-inch or so. Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Another light batch of snow moves in Thursday night, with another half-inch or so possible. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Get the full forecast here

All Morning - The Slick Commute

With the snow falling comes the potential for trouble on the roads. Our Paul Gross will be with the Oakland County road crews as they clear the streets. Our Kim DeGiulio will also help you get around any trouble spots.

Check traffic conditions in your neighborhood here

5:55 a.m. - Back to Basics: Jumper Cables

This cold weather can be hard on your car battery. Do you know the right way to use jumper cables if you wake up to a dead vehicle? Our Kim DeGiulio will be with the automotive experts to show you exactly how to get that car going once again.

6:40 a.m. - Help Me Hank: February Deals

February may be the shortest month, but there’s still plenty of time to find a great deal. Help Me Hank will reveal the products that are deeply discounted.

