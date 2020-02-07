Morning Show Insider: Why Brandon Roux is excited for the Guns N’ Roses show

DETROIT – Brandon Roux: If you know me, you know I love music. I like a lot of genres, but I am spiritually moved by and drawn to heavier rock and roll. What are we talking about here? Here are some examples of my tastes: I took my 16-year-old son to the Slipknot/Volbeat show last Summer. I brought my brother-in-law (Phil Collins – seriously, that’s his name) to an incredible Sevedust show at the Machine Shop in Flint last Spring, and my Sirius/XM stations of choice are primarily channels 37 to 41. From Octane to Turbo with Ozzy’s Boneyard and Hair Nation mixed in.

Friday morning on Local 4 News Today, we announced that the band Guns N’ Roses is coming to Comerica Park this summer. This band has a place in my heart unlike any other. It was that band that saved rock n’ roll for me in high school. I was into all those crazy hairspray bands like The Bullet Boys, Tesla, White Lion, and Cinderella. There were some great ones, but there were 10 bad bands for every good one. Radio stations and concert venues in the 1980s, saturating airwaves everywhere and you couldn’t get away from it. It was too much of all the same old song and dance. Then, came the day the music didn’t die. ‘Appetite for Destruction’ was G n’ Rs first album with ‘Welcome To The Jungle,’ ‘Sweet Child Of Mine,’ and ‘Paradise City.’ If I’m being honest, my go to karaoke is ‘Mr. Brownstone’ from that same album.

Next, the band released a part live, part acoustic EP called ‘G n’ R Lies’ and it was a solid quick follow to the first album. The only album(s) I’ve ever waited in line for was for Guns N’ Roses Use Your Illusion I & II. I then saw the first official show of that tour from the 10th row at Alpine Valley in Wisconsin May 24, 1991. Axl Rose threw his bandanna toward me and I think we made eye contact. I know what you’re thinking, and you’re right about my stalker, schoolgirl crush ways back in the day.

I swear, when I get going with some good, hard rock n’ roll, I feel like a high schooler again. I feel the music move me to a young, energetic state and I can’t get enough. That is, until you hear bands like Guns N’ Roses, Van Halen, U2, and The Cure on Classic Rock stations. What? How did I age to the stage where my youthful music is now Classic Rock? I refuse to believe it. To me, Classic Rock belongs to Led Zeppelin, The Stones, The Beatles, and Bob Seger. So if you’re guessing… am I more likely to attend The Rolling Stones concert at Ford Field in June, or Guns N’ Roses at Comerica Park in July? Don’t Cry, no need for a Civil War, use just a little Patience. I’m going to Get In The Ring because it’s been 14 Years since I’ve seen the one and only Guns! Tickets are on sale as we mentioned on Local 4 News Today Friday morning.

