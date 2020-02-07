30ºF

News

Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 7, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill on Local 4 News at 5.
Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Coronavirus testing

A possible case of the coronavirus in Oakland County is being tested by the state, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The testing comes after four other possible cases in Michigan were evaluated by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and came back negative. MDHHS says the other four cases that came back negative included three in Washtenaw County and one in Macomb County.

